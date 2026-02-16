Harry left frustrated after Meghan was refused security before marriage unlike Kate

Prince Harry is said to have felt shocked and frustrated when he was told that Meghan Markle could not receive royal protection before their marriage.

According to a new royal biography, things got worse after the Duke of Sussex got to know that Kate Middleton had received informal palace guidance while dating Prince William and later full security once they were engaged.

In new book William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, author Russell Myers said Harry turned to his father King Charles and William for help but was told security decisions were made by the government.

She also penned about how Harry wanted stronger action when Meghan faced online abuse after they started dating.

However, he was told protection would only come after marriage, reported The Mirror.

Speaking on her book, Myers said, “I've spent almost a decade following The Prince and Princess of Wales as part of the Royal pack and have always believed there's so much more to the couple than the spectacle reveals.”

"The result of this biography is a truly intimate portrait of William and Catherine; providing not just unparalleled insight into who they are as individuals, but seismic revelations about them as a couple and the world they inhabit,” she added.

“This biography moves beyond the headlines as it explores love, resilience, and their journey together as they navigate their public duties amid this unprecedented era."