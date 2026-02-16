Sarah Ferguson’s considers new country as Princess Eugenie reels from her personal life getting exposed

Another possible respite location has cropped up amid talk about Sarah Ferguson’s next steps and this time around its Australia.

According to experts, commentators and the like, Australia in particular might end up being the sweet spot for a woman whose not only become connected to convicted child sex offender like Jeffrey Epstein, but also was exposed for having gushed over him, his friendship and all that he stands for.

Royal columnist Phil Dampier is one such expert who pointed to the possibility of her turning towards her sister now, Jane Ferguson Luedecke, who resides in the Central Coast of New South Wales (NSW), Australia.

It was in his chat with Woman’s Day that he was quoted saying, “Sarah’s sister Jane recently came over to comfort her, and she has suggested she could always move to be near her in Australia.”

After all “Fergie has always loved Oz and Aussies, and some still like her.”

For those still unversed with the shocking details that were uncovered in the emails and documents released on Epstein by the US Department of Justice, some of those write-ups included insights into her desperation for money, her financial woes, and even some personal issues like the job hunt for a family member that she sought help over, from the financer.

In one particular email where her money troubles were most openly exposed she wrote, “but why I don’t understand, don’t you just get me to be your House Assistant. I am the most capable and desperately need the money. Please Jeffrey think about it.”

She’s also said to have revealed something similar to pals according to the Daily Mail, despite living rent-free in Royal Lodge with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for decades.