KISS's Paul Stanley doesn't want new musicians to rely on THIS
Paul Stanley gives one piece of advice to the next generation
Paul Stanley recently opened up about one thing does not want the next generation to rely on.
While conversing with PEOPLE magazine at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys party on January 31 with his wife, Erin Sutton Stanley, the 74-year-old lead vocalist of KISS unveiled what he hopes future musicians will embrace throughout their journey.
Stanley said, “I'd like to see people playing instruments. I'd like to see people relying less on computers and technology and relying more on passion.”
He added, “Perfection, that's not what I consider music. Music is passion.”
The God of Thunder hitmaker, whose band KISS is famous for its overly dramatic style and funky costumes, said that some of the band’s old songs are not suitable for certain age groups during the November KISS Kruise in Las Vegas.
Stanley quipped, "It’s really funny because some of those songs, some of our songs are not really age-appropriate anymore. I couldn't imagine writing a song today."
He went on to highlight some of the problematic lyrics from the 1976 song, Take Me.
"Put your hand in my pocket / Grab onto my rocket,” the lyrics read, but Standly said, “Nice place to visit, but I wouldn't want to live there.”
