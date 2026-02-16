Priyanka Chopra recalls challenges she faced while building career in Hollywood

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has opened up about her "difficult" journey from Bollywood to Hollywood.

Speaking at a Harvard University event, the 43-year-old actress recalled the challenges she faced while building her career in the United States.

Reflecting on her early years in America, the Barfi star said, “I was going through something at that time and I just walked into this interview, just wrong, you know? When your nerve endings hurt… I heard myself say, 'I want a legacy. I don't want a career, I want a legacy.'”

Priyanka further stated that she decided to move to Hollywood to find a way to cope with the challenging times in India.

“I was dealing with a lot when it came to my work back in India, and I was trying to survive. My goal was to get another magazine, and that was the only way I could wake up every morning and go through the small role I had to do," she said.

“I waited for like 15 hours and sometimes did not get shot that day. Those were things I had not faced in my career back home. But I did it every morning because I was focused on the long term. I was going for that legacy,” continued the Heads of State actress.

At the event, Priyanka also shared her definition of success.

“My measure of success was being able to spend time with family, pick up my daughter from school, and choose work while creating time for family and friends, while managing this career," she said.

“It was because of that girl who ran so fast. I forgave my younger self for the things she did and the choices she made, even if I did not agree with them. I am grateful to her for bringing me where I am today," added the Love Again actress.