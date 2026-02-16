Angelina Jolie plans to leave US in July: Report

Angelina Jolie is reportedly planning to leave the United States later this year.

On Sunday, an insider told People magazine that the 50-year-old Hollywood diva has been waiting for her youngest children to become adults before moving abroad.

The source further told the outlet that the Maleficent actress" never wanted to live in L.A. full-time," but "She didn’t have a choice because of the custody arrangement with Brad."

It is pertinent to mention that Angelina's twins, Vivienne and Knox, will turn 18 on July 12.

“She’s eyeing several locations abroad,” the confidant said. “She’ll be very happy when she’s able to leave Los Angeles.”

Recently, in an interview with THR, Angelina revealed why she is considering leaving Los Angeles.

“When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety,” she told the publication. “I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be… that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here.”

“I’ll spend a lot of time in Cambodia. I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world," she added.

For those unversed, the Wanted star adopted her first child, Maddox, from Cambodia in 2002.

“Cambodia was the country that made me aware of refugees,” she later said in an interview with Vogue India.

“It made me engage in foreign affairs in a way I never had, and join UNHCR. Above all, it made me a mom," added the mother of six.