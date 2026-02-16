Andrew Mountbatten Windsor ghosting authorises over Epstein files

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is seemingly not responding to requests of probe in Epstein case.

The former Duke of York is ghosting requests of contact from the House Oversight Committee and has kept mum over his ties with convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

“We have not. And we absolutely have sent letters. We want to actually talk to Prince Andrew,” Garcia told CBS News’ “Face the Nation”

“What’s happening now over in the UK is pretty stunning, and it’s actually a show of what happens when the government listens to the public,” he continued. “There are actually things happening to those that have been involved.”

The former Duke of York, who is now exiled from the Royal Lodge, has to hand over his destiny to the authorities.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told Metro.uk: “There are very few options left to deal with Andrew. I think that Andrew’s destiny is going to be either in front of Congress in America, in front of MPs in the UK, or worse still, in front of a jury,” he told Metro.