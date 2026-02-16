Andrew Mountbatten Windsor ghosting authorises over Epstein files
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has gone silent amid probe into Epstein files
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is seemingly not responding to requests of probe in Epstein case.
The former Duke of York is ghosting requests of contact from the House Oversight Committee and has kept mum over his ties with convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.
“We have not. And we absolutely have sent letters. We want to actually talk to Prince Andrew,” Garcia told CBS News’ “Face the Nation”
“What’s happening now over in the UK is pretty stunning, and it’s actually a show of what happens when the government listens to the public,” he continued. “There are actually things happening to those that have been involved.”
The former Duke of York, who is now exiled from the Royal Lodge, has to hand over his destiny to the authorities.
Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told Metro.uk: “There are very few options left to deal with Andrew. I think that Andrew’s destiny is going to be either in front of Congress in America, in front of MPs in the UK, or worse still, in front of a jury,” he told Metro.
-
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor faces future with UK MPs, says expert
-
Shamed Andrew told 'nobody is above the law' amid harrowing silence
-
Prince William found Meghan Markle ‘quite refreshing’ at start
-
Kate Middleton knew should could not be ‘voice of reason’ with Prince Harry
-
Prince Harry felt system had ‘one rule for him, one for Prince William’
-
Why Prince William, Kate Middleton 'partnership' is important for monarchy
-
Critics target palace narrative after Andrew's controversy refuses to die
-
Sarah Ferguson’s delusions take a turn for the worse: ‘She’s been deserted’