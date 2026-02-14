Andrew brutally dragged for showing no shame amid Epstein scandal

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is drawing criticism from palace staff for what they describe as a shocking lack of shame amid ongoing scandal over his past association with Jeffrey Epstein.

An insider has revealed that the former Duke of York has been seen riding and driving around Windsor Great Park as if nothing has happened due to his ties with the convicted sex offender.

Andrew smiled during his outing and appeared upbeat with one source saying that his public displays of normality are “remarkably insensitive.”

"Given everything that has unfolded, most people would expect a degree of visible humility – even a period of laying low,” they said.

The insider continued, “Instead, his manner in recent days has appeared conspicuously upbeat. Seeing him riding and driving around Windsor Great Park smiling as though nothing had shifted, struck many as remarkably insensitive to the broader context."

"The symbolism has not been missed within palace circles. At a time when the institution is still managing the fallout from damaging revelations, public displays of normality risk looking dismissive.

“There was, frankly, a sense of relief when Andrew vacated Royal Lodge quietly and without ceremony.

“It removed a daily reminder of the controversy and allowed the focus to move elsewhere, but every time he is seen stepping out with a grin on his face, it infuriates senior royals."