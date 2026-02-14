Keke Palmer shares son Leo's latest milestone: 'A Real Blessing'

Keke Palmer recently got candid and opened up about a milestone his son has achieved.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Peacock series, The Burbs, the 32-year-old American actress and singer talked about raising her 2-year-old son, Leodis “Leo” Andrelton.

Palmer, who welcomed Leo with her former boyfriend Darius Jackson, shared, “The [most recent] milestones would be my son talking.”

She admitted, “The process of seeing him grow from being a little baby that didn't speak to having words, opinions and a personality is incredible.”

The Good Fortune star shared, “He's teaching me — most importantly, I think — just how to relax and how to live, you know what I mean? Like when you see your kid, it really is a mirror to you with your own life, but you're able to give them … what you need to give to yourself. So, it's been a real blessing.

Palmer went on to emphasize, “My son is everything to me, you know?”

Reflecting on balancing motherhood with work, she joked, “There actually are three of me."

“It’s a lot. I feel like after [having] my son, I’ve become even more intentional with what I choose to do, how I choose to spare my time, you know? I love everything that I do, but I think [I’m] always conscious to have a good team, to make sure that I can handle it all, and be able to organize it, 'cause it is a lot, but I do love it,” Palmer explained.