'Heartbroken' Savannah Guthrie family losing faith in police in Nancy abduction case

US TV host Savannah Guthrie is said to be ‘heartbroken’ and the family is losing faith in police in her mother Nancy abduction case.

This has been claimed by entertainment expert Rob Shuter.

Writing for his substack, Rob claimed Savannah family is preparing to hire private investigators.

The expert said as the search for Nancy Guthrie continues, those close to Savannah say the emotional toll has been immense.

The friends describe Savannah as focused solely on her mother Nancy and deeply grateful for the efforts underway — but privately “heartbroken as days pass”.

The expert continued behind the scenes, sources say the Guthrie family is now considering hiring private investigators to supplement the work of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Moreover, Sheriff Chris Nanos has strongly rejected claims that his department blocked the FBI from accessing key evidence.

Nanos said, “Not even close to the truth” as Sheriff denying reports that materials such as gloves and potential DNA were withheld from the FBI’s lab in Quantico.

Meanwhile, the source close to Nancy family says: “They feel like time matters. They want every possible resource used — immediately.”

“Savannah does not want this politicized or sensationalized,” a source says. “She wants her mom found.”

Meanwhile, the FBI said on Thursday it was increasing the reward for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie to $100,000 from $50,000.