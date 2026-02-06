China’s viral ‘crying horse’ captures internet’s heart ahead of Lunar New Year

A red plush toy known as the “Crying Horse” has taken the internet by storm, becoming an accidental cultural sensation across China. China is seeing a rush on horse-themed decorations at Yiwu International Trade Market in Zhejiang as Lunar New Year approaches.

China's shopping platform has paired the “cry cry horse” with the regular smiling one which really matches one's own ups and downs in study and life, sometimes feeling happy, sometimes struggling.

One of the best sellers is the “crying horse”, a plush toy born from a factory mistake that left its face tearful. Meanwhile, young shoppers have embraced the sad-looking horse as a quiet joke about work stress.

Slow economic growth and dimming job prospects for many workers have been embraced as the “Cry-Cry Horse” which has become an internet sensation. Zhang Ziqi, a 24- year old teacher said, “ That crying expression really matches how most people feel-stressed, anxious, kind of down.” Some buyers even pair it with a normal version, keeping the sad horse at work and the happy horse at home.

According to NBC, slowing growth in China impacts the global economy, leaving workers struggling to get ahead despite long hours. The year 2026 is not just the Year of the Fire Horse, symbolizing growth, bold action, and immediate changes. With the Year of the Fire Horse starting on February 17, the viral toy has become an endearing symbol of the season.