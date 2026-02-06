Dubai’s Crown Prince takes first test ride of driverless taxi service

As the latest technology shift has aimed to reduce human resources globally in every sector, the automotive industry has also taken part in smart innovations by introducing driverless taxis around the world.

Following the latest trend, Dubai also took a bold step towards smart mobility and announced the launch of driverless cabs, or taxis.

Moreover, Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took the first test ride of the soon-to-be launched driverless taxi.

The Prince arrived at the World Governments Summit 2026 in a fully autonomous taxi, formally signaling the launch of the emirate’s driverless transport service, scheduled for next month.

Dubai media officials informed that 100 driverless taxis will begin operating next month, marking the first phase of the programme aimed at transforming public transport through advanced technology.

While expressing on social media, Sheikh Hamdan said, "The future of mobility in Dubai would be smarter, safer, and more efficient," adding that "the project would improve quality of life and make transport more inclusive for residents and visitors."

The autonomous vehicles are powered by artificial intelligence and advanced sensor systems, enabling them to analyze data within seconds and make independent driving decisions without human intervention.

Additionally, the new initiative is being implemented by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority RTA in partnership with global technology firms as part of the emirate’s broader strategy to adopt sustainable and intelligent transport solutions.

As reported, the official operations of driverless taxis will resume from March 2026.

This is the first phase of the programme, with plans to expand the operations to a fleet of over 1,000 vehicles.