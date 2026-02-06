Real reason behind Andrew’s meeting with Jeffrey Epstein: Image finally explained

Ex-Prince Andrew’s love for his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson appears to know no bounds because the real reason for his meeting with the known financier, in New York’s Central Park has finally come out, that too with the help of the second round of over three million pages worth of the Epstein files.

For those unversed, this image was the very first that caused the royals’ spiral, leading to him being stripped of his dukedom, his princely title, his honors and even the military titles he accumulated during his time in the Royal Navy, from 1979 to 2001.

Now, according to the publication of the email correspondences, between Epstein and various other people, it’s said that his reasons included his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and Johnny O’Sullivan, Ms Ferguson’s long-time personal assistant. At the time

A later email was also released on February 20th 2011, and shows Epstein admitting to paying off her debt, but under a ‘deal’ which saw him accepting less than what he was owed.

The email in question read “He said he would take 60k in wages, pay tax and be done.. I don’t trust him at all, and a payment from me at the moment if disclosed to the press would look like a payoff for the little s---.”

The original deal was for $126,721 in wages and fees for Columbia University for an MBA he was doing at the time.

What is pertinent to mention is that, previously Fergie also admitted she had taken money directly from Epstein for this same assistant. The amount was for well over £15,000, and aimed to pay back a sum, of the full amount owed which was £78,000.

According to a separate UK-based outlet this meeting was not only arranged to simply pay O’Sullivan’s debts but aimed to restructure the nearly £5million which were owed in Fergie's cumulative debts at that time.

Some of the released emails even claimed they were being offered “25p in the pound,” almost a quarter of what they were actually owed. As for Mr O’Sullivan the original offer Epstein made was for $31,680, almost a full $100,000 less than what he was due. But later they settled on $60,000 of his university debt as well as r $22,500 to make up the shortfall of what was owed.

It was by then that the ex-Duke came into the picture, around November 23, 2010. “Nearly all creditors have agreed to the Duke’s informal settlement figure,” an email forwarded to Epstein stated. “However, there is a fly in the ointment in settling past issues,” a warning followed too.

Almost two creditors that Fergie owed were mentioned, with it being added that, “Their actions seem to be to cause as much embarrassment to the Duchess and in the case of Johnny, if he does not receive his full claim, he is highly likely to go public with a book or story of his 18 years or so of being a personal aide to the Duchess.”

However, despite the promise of payment, no payment had been made, causing him to reach out and write, “Dear Amanda, I have expressed my concern to you that despite all our concerted efforts I still remain unpaid. The financial arrangements have been agreed directly between the Duke, the Duchess and I for some 2 months.”

“Yet from what I understand there is no plan in place to pay me the $59,933 I am now clearly owed. I agreed to reduce the amount I am owed by the Duchess in wages from $72,596 to $59,933 in order to reach an agreement with the Duke and Duchess.”

“The Duchess then emailed me, twice, to say that my offer was to receive this money lightly given the debts incurred as an acceptable to both her and the Duke.”

“I did not waive my right result of this non-payment and resulting struggle I have endured to try and support myself and pay for my MBA course at Columbia.”

It was then that Andrew emailed Epstein himself saying, “whatever we think of him we are going to have to deal with him one way or another. He is trying to divide and conquer I hope you can deal with him as I don’t think I can do anymore my end.”