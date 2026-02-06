Andrew friends react to Keir Starmer demand for former Duke of York

King Charles has done all he can but he can’t make Andrew testify because he’s now a private individual

Former Duke of York Andrew’s friends have expressed their views after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that Andrew should testify before a U.S. congressional committee.

Starmer made these remarks following new revelations about Andrew's links to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

New files related to Epstein published by the U.S. Justice Department included emails that showed King Charles brother maintaining regular contact with Epstein for more than two years after he was found guilty of crimes.

Following the prime minister’s remarks, friends of Andrew told the Woman’s Day, “There isn’t a chance in hell that he will appear before US authorities, even by video-link.”

In his report, royal expert Phil Dampier quoted the friends of Andrew as saying: “He might incriminate himself and he doesn’t travel abroad in case he is arrested.

“He’s pretty much lost everything except his liberty and he doesn’t want to take the risk.”

“And who in his position would do?,” the expert said and added, “The King has done all he can but he can’t make Andrew testify because he’s now a private individual.”

Meanwhile, the AFP has reported the scandal surrounding disgraced former prince Andrew has thrust the British royal family and its opaque finances into the spotlight, with a parliamentary probe due in the coming months.

It marks a significant shift towards greater scrutiny of royal matters after decades of deference to the centuries-old monarchy.