Travis Kelce makes hilarious confession about Taylor Swift's sourdough

Travis Kelce recently revealed the reason behind his weight gain, making a hilarious confession.

In an episode of Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, Travis admitted that he has put on extra weight and his fiancée Taylor Swift’s homemade sourdough made it happen.

A clip posted on the official Instagram page on Thursday, February 5, in which the 36-year-old American football tight end can be heard saying, “Hi, I’m Travis Kelce, Kylie Kelce’s brother-in-law.”

He added, “And I’m not gonna lie. I broke Taylor’s chair with the weight I gained from her sourdough.”

The younger brother of former NFL star Jason Kelce went on to state that Swift’s homemade bread improves “gut health.”

“That’s true love,” Kylie, wife of Jason, remarked, and then they erupted into laughter and sent their love to The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker.

For those unaware, Swift has been making sourdough for years now and in fact, she specially made it for some of her celebrity friends, such as Sombr, Este Haim, Alana Haim and Danielle Haim.

In her August 2025 appearance on her fiancé Travis and his brother Jason’s podcast New Heights, they had a detailed conversation on her baking “obsession.”

“We're very deep in a sourdough obsession that has taken over my life,” Swift confessed at that time.