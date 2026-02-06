Beatrice, Eugenie given key tips on handling Andrew, Fergie scandal

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie has received a key advice on how to deal with their “disgraced” father Andrew and mom Sarah Ferguson’s scandal regarding past ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking with Woman & Home, Chartered Counselling and Health Psychologist Dr Linda Papadopoulos that children can carry “associative shame” from family scandals.

She noted how the sisters might be feeling judged for the sins they did not commit as new Epstein files continue to reveal details about their parents’ association with the late financier.

Advising Beatrice and Eugenie, the experts aid they should focus on personal boundaries by differentiating one’s own identity from family reputation.

Papadopoulos also urged them to seek support to ensure public perception does not define them as scrutiny grows around their whole family.

“Family narratives are critical and can be either empowering or limiting. If a family becomes associated with scandal or dysfunction, an individual may grow up carrying a storyline they didn’t write,” penned Ellie Fennall.

“In adulthood, those early imprints can persist unless consciously reworked. The task of adulthood is not to erase family history, but to develop a personal identity that sits alongside it rather than being consumed by it,” she added.

Sharing advice from Papadopoulos, the author wrote, “The key here is differentiation, so learning to emotionally separate without necessarily cutting off.

“That means being clear about what is yours and what is not. You cannot control another person’s behaviour, but you can control your values, conduct and boundaries.

"Practically, this involves consistent messaging 'I am not responsible for X', surrounding yourself with relationships that know you as an individual, and resisting the urge to over-defend or over-explain.

“When identity is internally anchored rather than externally defined, association loses some of its power.”