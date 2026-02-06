Halle Berry confirms engagement to longtime boyfriend Van Hunt
Halle Berry has been dating Van Hunt for almost six years
Halle Berry has officially confirmed that she and her Grammy-winning boyfriend Van Hunt are engaged.
The 59-year-old actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night, where she addressed a report claiming she recently declined a marriage proposal from the Hold My Hand hitmaker.
"Well, there's some confusion that he asked to marry me and I said no," the Never Let Go actress said.
"No, that's not the case. I did not say no. We just don't have a date," added the Oscar winner.
Halle then confirmed her engagement to Van, showing off a unique ring featuring a large round center stone.
"Of course I said I would marry him! He did put a little ring on it," he said.
For those unversed, Halle has been dating Van for almost six years. Last year, she revealed that the Seconds of Pleasure musician had already proposed to her.
On the work front, Halle is currently gearing up for the release of her new film, Crime 101. The highly anticipated movie will be released in cinemas on February 13, 2026.
