Nick Jonas details daughter Malti's 'intense' fight for life after premature birth

Nick Jonas is opening up about the vulnerable first moments of daughter Malti Marie after her pre-mature birth.

In a recent chat on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the Jonas Brothers member first time talked about the premature birth of Malti in January 2022.

“She came to the world under sort of very intense circumstances, which I've not really talked about ever,” Nick, who welcomed his daughter with wife Priyanka Chopra, via surrogate.

“But we were expecting her to arrive in April of the year she was born and we get a call that it's gonna be sooner. So, we basically went into action and she was born via surrogate.”

Looking back at the horrowing day, Nick continued, "We got to the hospital, and she came out, she was one pound, 11 ounces. And purple basically. They—these angels at the NICU, kind of resuscitated her in that moment and got her taken care of really quickly and intubated and everything else.”

“But she fought every day for three and a half months. And, you know, slowly started to gain some weight. And after six blood transfusions, she was doing great and we got to take her home," he added.

The Gut Punch” singer said he "could still sort of like, smell" those days. “There's always visceral things. It was both comforting and frightening to be there every day, and to see sort of other families going through similar situations.”

The dotting dad shared that he can sense the same resiliance in his daughter who fought for life after birth.

“I feel like she knows how she entered the world and what that first chapter of her life was like and so every day is a gift, and you can actually feel it on her in the way that she behaves and how exciting everything is."