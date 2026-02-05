Jessica Biel spills sweet details of Justin Timberlake's 'perfect' birthday bash

Jessica Biel is celebrating her 'deeply romantic' husband, Justin Timberlake.

In a recent chat with Extra, the 43-year-old actress opened up about how she threw a bash for Justin, who turned 45 on January 31.

"I tried to spoil him," she told the outlet.

"We filled the house with flowers and the kids made cards and we had a nice dinner with friends. It was perfect."

The Better Sisters star went on to share, "I like Valentine's Day. I know some people think it's a little bit of a cheesy, you know, consumer holiday, but I don't care. Why not celebrate love when you can?”

Jessica further added that she is sure Justin will "probably" spoil her, too, because "he's a deeply, deeply romantic, tender person."

This came after Jessica marked Justin's birthday with a sweet beach snap and wrote in the caption, "Happy 45th to a true original. I love you baby."

Jessica and Justin tied the knot back in 2012 and welcomed two sons together: Silas, 10, and Phineas, five.

Back in June, the actress gushed over Justin on Father's Day.

"Happy Father’s Day to my spectacular husband who is one incredible dad. And to all the other dads out there doing their thing leading with humility and vulnerability. Showin up with understanding and compassion, and always using humor to get through the hard stuff. Major respect and love to all y’all," she wrote at the time.