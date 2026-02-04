Kate Middleton's response to thrift shop worker's hug attempt melts hearts

Kate Middleton delights thrift store workes with surprise visit

Kate Middleton delighted workers at a thrift store with a surprise visit.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, made a detour to drop in and see the shop, which raises money for the charity hospice Tŷ Hafan.

During her Wales visit on February 3, the mom-of-three made a quick stop at the shop, talked to the workers and even hugged one. The shop was next door to her other engagement so the Princess made a 10-minute stop there.

Maree Thomas, Regional Sales Manager for Tŷ Hafan, gushed over Kate’s kindness, telling People, "She thanked both the volunteers and staff, chatted while taking photos, and insisted on quickly seeing the haberdashery section despite her team advising she didn’t have time. She also signed our customer comments book."

Deputy Store Manager Jenny jokingly revealed that she almost hugged the Priness, to which Maree shared, "Her Royal Highness replied, 'Please do.'" [She] didn’t have time to browse or make purchases, but she spent around 10 minutes with us in our shop before heading outside to greet the crowd."

"Although the visit was brief and unplanned, [she] clearly took time out for us and was very engaged and we were thrilled to welcome her and her team. We were all over the moon and on a real high following this special event," she added.