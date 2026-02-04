Sarah Ferguson’s released email to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein about her ‘shagging’ rocks Princess Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson, mom to two is rumored to have utterly destroyed her relationship with Princess Eugenie, the youngest of her daughters. So much so that she’s looking to formally cut ties with the ex-Duchess of York.

The news comes via well-placed sources that are well versed with the happenings, and in this update warn the latest batch of the Epstein files have a big impact on their decision.

The insider delivered their findings to the National Enquirer and reportedly, “they’re both totally floored and humiliated,” by both their parents who have once again cropped up in released emails.

“It’s hit them like a ton of bricks and reinforced the fact that their parents are liars and charlatans who’ve destroyed the entire family with their revolting behavior.”

However that is not all, the fact that during one of their 2010 correspondences Fergie, their mom wrote to Epstein saying, “Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!” regarding a trip to New York, the youngest of the ex-Yorks was left mortified.

Per the same source, “Eugenie can’t believe her own mother would say something as vile and depraved about her sex life.”

But “the fact it was to Epstein of all people just makes her sick to her stomach.”

It is in light of this that the youngest is looking to go down the route of her older sister, and cut off their parents formally, once and for all.

According to the source, while emancipation isn’t an option seeing as they are both already adults the next best step they have at their disposal is removing their parents from their respective wills.