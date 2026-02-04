Meghan falsely linked to Mette-Marit and Princess Sofia in Epstein trio claims

Some misleading claims have been made about Meghan Markle after the names of two European royal women made headlines for being mentioned in Epstein files and their ties with the late sex offender.

As people discussed Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Sweden's Princess Sofia's links with the late sex offender, the Duchess of Sussex's detractors started sharing collage of photos with the other two European royals claiming she was also an "Epstein Girl".

Meghan Markle's name appearing in the files only alludes to mentions of the Duchess's name in the comments discussing an article, and in no way serves as evidence the Duchess of Sussex had any involvement with either Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell.

Purported photo of Mette-Marit at Epstein home

Among the documents released by the United States government, there was an email exchange, mentioning a 2020 article referring to Prince Harry's remarks about his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit

Some media outlets reported that both Harry and Meghan's names appeared in the text of an email because the article they are discussing contained their names.

Meanwhile, Mette-Marit, the spouse of the heir to the Norwegian throne, Crown Prince Haakon, apologised for the contact, which occurred in the years after Epstein Epstein was found guilty of child sex crimes in 2008.

The newly released files also reference Sweden's Princess Sofia. According to the Swedish daily Expressen, Sofia was invited to a private Broadway screening in New York in 2012 as Epstein's guest, before marrying Prince Carl Philip in 2015 and becoming a princess of Sweden.

The invitation specified seating and that the event would occur without media presence.

The documents further include a 2010 photograph of Sofia sent to Epstein by businesswoman Barbro Ehnbom, who ran a network for "young and ambitious women."