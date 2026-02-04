Where is Sarah Ferguson as Andrew leaves Royal Lodge?

Sarah Ferguson is managing her crisis by "sponging off a rich pal"

A royal expert has disclosed Sarah Ferguson’s whereabouts after her former husband Andrew moved out of the Royal Lodge in the darkness of night on Monday.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal author, Andrew Lownie has claimed that there is a possibility that Sarah might have fled Britain, something he says she has previously made a "habit" of when the going gets tough.

Lownie went on to claim that he speculates that one such spot Sarah might find herself is none other than Richard Branson's private island in the Caribbean: Necker Island.

He added Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother could be "staying at Richard Branson's Necker Island. She has a habit of travelling abroad when she is mired in scandal."

According to the report, previously former Duchess of York has also holidayed on Branson's luxury island.

The royal expert also claimed that there is a good chance that Sarah is managing her crisis by "sponging off a rich pal", one of the very tactics that landed her in Jeffrey Epstein's orbit.

The fresh claims by the royal expert came after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles, moved out of his mansion on the royal estate in Windsor, a royal source confirmed on Wednesday, following new damaging revelations about his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew’s exit from Royal Lodge, his home for decades, marks a new low for the former duke, following years of scrutiny over his connections to Epstein, a scandal that has cast a shadow over Britain's royal family.