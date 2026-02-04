Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee to get married, actress reveals when

Jenna Dewan reveals Steve Jazee wedding plans

Jenna Dewan is ready to take the next big step with fiancé of six years, Steve Kazee.

Dewan, who was previously married to Channing Tatum, is close to finalling her wedding plans with Kazee.

"Oh, my goodness. I think so," she gushed to People about her wedding plans.

"There's been so many ideas. So many different discussions, and finding the right one at the right time. We're planning on it. We’re getting closer," she added.

The couple, who share son Callum, 5, and 20-month-old daughter, Rhiannon, plan to tie the knot later this year. Dewan is also mom to daughter Everly, 12, whom she welcomed with Tatum.

She and Kazee announced their engagement in 2020. Their wedding was put off due to the Step Up actress’ lengthy divorce with her ex-husband. Their divorce was ultimately finalized in 2024.

However, waiting so long for the wedding has had one major benefit: Callum and Rhiannon can now be a part of their parents’ wedding.

"That’s the great thing. Now we have three to participate," Dewan said. "They’ll all have very distinct jobs in different parts of the service."

"So far, Evy is dancing. Callum is dancing as well. He’s only six, but he’s had a recital, and he loves the stage. We laugh, how could the child of both of us not love the stage right?" she said.

"...Rhiannon … she’s very vocal. She sings along to songs. So she might be the one who gets Steve’s singing voice," added Dewan.

As for Everly, she’s "very much involved" with the wedding planning process.

"She has input in everything and she really has opinions when it comes to this…It's like, 'Let's make sure that the party is fun, Mom.' That's important," Jenna Dewan told the outlet in December.