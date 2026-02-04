Bad Bunny becomes target of latest attack from Meghan's critic after Grammys 2026

Megyn Kelly took aim at celebrities who dared to oppose ICE (The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement) crackdown against immigrants in the United States which saw two people killed during the last few days.

In a clip from "The Megyn Kelly Show", the political commentator lashed out at the celebrities who condemned ICE.

The clip shared by Kelly featured Billie Eilish's remarks "Nobody is illegal on stolen lands" and Bad Bunny's "ICE out"

She shared the video with the caption, “Like arguing with your dog”: Ignorant celebs at the Grammys deserve to be ignored. "

"Did you watch the Grammys last night. I just sat their like, sing for me bi***. I don't give two sh*** what your thoughts are on politics," says Kelly on her show before inviting Jesse Kelly, another conservative commentator, to share his thoughts on what happened at Grammys.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny used his first televised acceptance speech at the 2026 Grammy awards on Sunday to sharply criticize US immigration authorities, declaring “ICE out” to denounce federal agents’ actions.

"We're not aliens," he said on stage, after being honored for his album “Debí Tirar Más Fotos" with the best music urbana award. "We are humans and we are Americans," he added.

Notably, Kelly is also known as a staunch critic of Meghan Markle, a former US actress who is married to Britain's Prince Harry.

The former journalist has targeted the Duchess of Sussex on her TV and social media appearances since she moved to the US after stepping down from royal duties.