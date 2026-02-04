Prince Harry fears palace is blocking his return to UK

Prince Harry reportedly believes palace insiders are “hell bent” on keeping him out of the UK despite him being desperate to reunite with King Charles.

An insider told Heat Magazine that the Duke of Sussex was disappointed not to meet any royal family members during his recent London visit for his court case against Daily Mail publishers.

They said he feels some senior royals, including Queen Camilla and Prince William, are trying to keep him out of the country.

“He thinks he has all these people behind Palace walls hell bent on keeping him out,” the insider said. “It’s no secret Camilla is no fan; she’s been very openly against Harry getting a free pass, so to speak, as has William.”

“Having his brother against him like that is very painful for Harry and the rage at his step-mother isn’t easy to cope with either, it’s very consuming and unhealthy,” the source revealed.

The source added that Harry is not only missing his family but his friends as well “who are close to William too, which has naturally created some awkwardness and even the ones that are siding with him have their own busy lives, they don’t have time for long distance calls on opposite time zones.”

“It’s very telling that none of them have made the trip to California to visit in all these years and Harry can’t help but take that to heart.

“He’s tried to make friends in Montecito but most of the people he and Meghan hang out with are her contacts. He gets along fine with them, but it’s not the same as having his lifelong friends around.”

Now his feud with the family and his ongoing legal battles have taken a toll on him with the source sharing that the “anxiety has him on edge all the time, it’s wearing him down.”

This has Meghan Markle very worried, the insider said, adding, “It’s obvious he’s suffering and she’s not the only one concerned, there’s a real fear that if something doesn’t give soon, he could hit a breaking point.”