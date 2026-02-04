Meghan Markle makes bold demand to Netflix amid growing criticism

Meghan Markle has reportedly made a major demand to Netflix as she wants the streaming giant to step up its PR efforts amid backlash over her feud with estranged father Thomas Markle.

Criticism grew when the Duchess of Sussex refused to visit her father when he was recently hospitalized in Philippines and underwent a leg amputation.

She later sent him a letter but it did not do much to tone down the backlash with some accusing Meghan that she "obviously doesn't care if he lives or dies."

Now, an insider shared with Radar Online that Prince Harry’s wife is worried the negative attention could affect her future projects with Netflix.

"Meghan's screaming at execs that they need to make the scandal with her father go away – or they will both suffer for it," said the source.

"She knows the network has invested a lot of money and promotion into her and [Prince] Harry, and she wants them to protect their investment – and save her bacon,” they added.

The insider said that the timing of the backlash “could not be worse" as Meghan and Harry are teaming up with the streaming giant to produce a rom-com titled The Wedding Date.

Speaking of their next project, the source said, "It's glossy, romantic and designed to broaden their appeal far beyond royal drama.”

"Both the Sussexes and Netflix know this is a make-or-break moment for them as partners,” the source added.