‘Disgraced’ Andrew under pressure again as authorities review new reports

Former Prince Andrew is under fresh attention after British police said they are looking into claims that Jeffrey Epstein allegedly brought a woman to meet him at Royal Lodge.

According to Radar Online, Police said they are checking the information after recent reports, however, they added that no official complaint has been made to them so far.

The report revealed that a woman has claimed that she was brought for intimate activities with Andrew at Royal Lodge in Windsor around 2010.

As per Sky News, a Thames Valley spokesperson said that they were "aware of reports" regarding the 20-year-old woman who claimed she was "taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes."

They added, "We are assessing the information in line with our established procedures. We take any reports of sexual crimes extremely seriously and encourage anyone with information to come forward.

"At this time, these allegations have not been reported to Thames Valley police by either the lawyer [of the woman] or their client.”

The lawyer of the woman also alleged that she was later shown around Buckingham Palace with People Magazine claiming that it is the first time that a woman has publicly claimed an intimate encounter with Andrew at an official royal residence.

Meanwhile, Andrew was forced to moved out of Royal Lodge earlier than he was supposed to as new Epstein files come to light, per BBC.