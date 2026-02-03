Jason Bateman slammed for grilling Charli xcx over major life decision

Jason Bateman called out over schooling Charli xcx about having kids

Jason Bateman is being called out for his comments towards Charli xcx about having children.

Bateman hosted Charlie on his, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett’s podcast SmartLess.

At one point, the group began chatting about having kids, to which Charli revealed that she doesn’t want to have kids.

The Ozark star began telling her that she may change her mind if she meets the right man; she then informed him that she’s already married. The brat summer creator recently married The 1975 member George Daniel.

The conversation began when Charli was asked: "Would you like to have a kid who has the same experience as you or it's the only child and then you get to, you know, nurture and protect?"

"I actually don't really want to have kids," she replied.

Bateman, who shares daughters Francesca, 19, and Maple, 13, with wife Amanda Anka, remarked, "You don't? Wait why?"

She explained, saying, "That could change. I love the fantasy of having a child like naming it, it sounds so fun but I'm like, that is exactly assigned to me as to why I should not have one.."

The Official hitmaker added, "The fact that that feels like the coolest part about and like, maybe I'm not ready you know?"

The Game Night star then told her how he convinced his wife to have kids, saying, "You know, but you know, all that could change if you you might my, I mean I guess I'm backing into giving myself a half a**ed compliment here, but my wife did not want to have kids..."

"So the story goes, as she tells it. Once she said, once we started going out and she met, she was like 'Ok, I think I can have a kid with this guy,'" he added.

"So you might find somebody." he suggested.

The singer then awlwardly informed him that she’s married, leading him to qiup, "I got to read a newspaper one of these days."

"No. It's ok, I was enjoying [it], I knew immediately like where you were going to go…," Charlie replied. "I knew that, I knew the response. I was looking forward to it so."

He saved the misinformed comment by joking, "Your next husband, you're gonna want kids."

Reddit users were quick to call out the actor for questioning Charli's self-informed decision, with one blasting, "Why the f*ck does society continue to pressure women, in particular, about having kids?!? People should respect when someone knows themselves well enough to say they don’t want to be a parent."

"They probably wouldn't even think to ask a male guest, let alone do the whole "Aww WHY?!?" In response to the answer being no," argued aonther.

"People with kids are so weird about people who don’t want to have kids. also, do these hosts not research about the people who are coming to their podcasts??? the name of this podcast is so apt," wrote a third.

Under the YouTube upload of the audio, people had similar remarks, with one writing, "Who TF does y'all's research, and were they sick/on vacation, is what I wanna know? The girl has a whole song about her feelings on having kids. Two, actually, if you include the remix version."

"Such a fitting name for that podcast," snarked another.