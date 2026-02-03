Chappell Roan addresses outrage over her 2026 Grammy look: 'Really fun'

Chappell Roan has finally spoken after facing backlash over her 2026 Grammy look.

The 27-year-old American singer-songwriter attended this year’s Grammy Awards in a trompe l'oeil gown designed by Thierry Mugler consisting of a skin-tone bodice with faux nipple piercings and intricate tattoos.

Roan’s custom outfit that came with a matching cape featured sheer burgundy fabric from the faux piercings to the floor. The inspiration was drawn from Thierry Mugler’s spring 1998 "Jeu de Paume" couture collection.

With the help of her longtime stylist Genesis Webb, she also wore fine gold jewelry from Buccellati to complement her look.

After the Guilty Pleasure hitmaker walked the red carpet, her look became one of the discussed topics from this year's ceremony.

However, she is not bothered by all the chatter, as she posted a carousel of photographs of her look on Instagram on Monday, February 2.

The Grammy winner also added a caption under her post that reads, "Giggling because I don’t even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit.”

Roan emphasized, "The look’s actually so awesome and weird.”

"I recommend just exercising your free will it’s really fun and silly. Thank you for having me @grammys and those who voted for me!!" she concluded, showing gratitude to her fans.