Lily Allen shows gratitude to school mums for one major reason

Lily Allen’s heart is filled with gratitude for school mums, as they supported her during her “traumatic” marriage with David Harbour.

Allen and Harbour tied the knot in a 2020 Las Vegas ceremony but annulled their marriage after four years in early 2025.

The pair do not have any children together; however, the 50-year-old American actor became a stepfather to the Lost My Mind crooner’s two daughters, 14-year-old Ethel and 2-year-old Marnie, from her previous marriage to Sam Cooper.

In an interview with ELLE UK, Allen opened up about school mums by saying, ‘They were there when I was in a really tough spot - they could see how drawn I was and how withdrawn I became and how skinny I got and how sad I was.”

She went on to share, “They’d come and pick up their kids from play dates and I wouldn’t come downstairs. I’d be in my bedroom crying.”

“And so I think this album came out and they’re all happy for me,” Allen said, referring to her 2025 studio album, West End Girl.

For those unaware, The Fourth Wall hitmaker dropped West End Girl without any notice and called it a “brutal, tell-all masterpiece.”

It is pertinent to mention that West End Girl, Allen’s fifth studio album, reflects on the complexities of her relationship with Harbour in all 14 songs, marking her return to the world of music after eight years.