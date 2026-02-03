Jesy Nelson reveals key reason behind her split from fiancé Zion Foster

Jesy Nelson has finally revealed the reason behind her breakup with fiancé Zion Foster.

For those unaware, Nelson has ended her relationship with the 27-year-old musical artist after four years of togetherness and welcoming their twin daughters.

The 34-year-old English singer’s decision comes a few weeks after her daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe, had been diagnosed with severe, genetic neuromuscular disorder SMA Type 1 (Werdnig-Hoffmann disease).

It causes “rapid, progressive muscle weakness, severe hypotonia (floppiness), and breathing/swallowing difficulties in infants, usually presenting within the first 6 months of life.”

While giving an interview to Daily Mail, Nelson admitted that a series of “traumatic” events changed the course of their relationship, making their daughters a priority.

She articulated, “We have been through such a traumatic experience and for us, our girls are our main priority and our main focus.”

The Love Me or Leave Me crooner stated, “We want to give them the most positive, happy and uplifting time and energy and because we have both been through such a traumatic experience, the energy wasn't right between us, which is understandable.”

'We are still friends and we are still united in co-parenting our daughters, they are our main focus, that's all we can do, be the best possible parents we can right now,” Nelson noted.