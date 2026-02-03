Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s opportunities take a hit in a ‘bitter blow

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life after falling out with the Royal Family has been marred with backlash, accusations and the like, and to royal author Duncan Larcombe the worst is yet to come.

He shared this sentiment to The Mirror and also offered insight into his reasons because to him “effectively, they've sold themselves out,” but at the same time “they've run out of truth bombs,” too.

And in terms of the dangers of them being high and dry the expert explained, “if they're not making headlines and, more importantly, if viewers are turning off in their droves, then companies like Netflix are ruthless and they're not going to carry them just because they're the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

So at this point, with rumors of Prince Harry’s efforts at a reconciliation also potentially reducing the bombs he can drop, allegedly, Mr Larcombe feels “they have to figure something out because the number of projects they've announced since they left the U.K. that have hit the ground and been a success is actually quite small.”

Near the end he turned more blunt and doubled down saying, “they've had quite a few failures” so “if they [Prince Harry and Meghan Markle] go on to lose all of their Netflix deal, it's going to come as a very bitter blow to them.”

Before concluding however, he did admit that things like the Harry & Meghan docuseries did work out, and largely, have been a “success story for them personally since they stepped down as working royals. But if it means selling the family silver, you don't want to get into a situation where you don't make full money for it.” Not to mention the need to reconcile is now greater than ever because in Mr Larcombe’s eyes, “Harry needs to reconcile with family as well because that's where their Netflix deal comes from — it's their access to the royal family.”