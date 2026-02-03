Halle Berry admits winning an Oscar 'didn't change' THIS

Halle Berry reveals winning an Oscar 'didn't change' THIS

Halle Berry recently admitted that winning an Oscar did not change the trajectory of her Hollywood career.

The 59-year-old American actress, who started her career as a model, secured an Oscar in the category of Best Actress for her portrayal of Leticia Musgrove in the 2001 romance thriller film Monster's Ball.

In an interview with The Cut ahead of her crime thriller film Crime 101, Berry reminisced about her Oscar win and stated that it “didn’t necessarily change the course of my career. After I won it, I thought there was going to be, like, a script truck showing up outside my front door.”

“While I was wildly proud of it, I was still Black that next morning. Directors were still saying, ‘If we put a Black woman in this role, what does this mean for the whole story? Do I have to cast a Black man? Then it’s a Black movie. Black movies don’t sell overseas,’” she noted.

The Catwoman star, who appeared opposite Billy Bob Thornton in Lee Daniels’ Monster’s Ball, revealed that she once gave advice to three-time Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo: “You goddamn deserve it, but I don’t know that it’s going to change your life. It cannot be the validation for what you do, right?”

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Crime 101, which starred Berry along with Chris Hemsworth, Barry Keoghan, and Monica Barbaro, will be released on February 13, 2026.