Kate Middleton loses patience with Prince Harry over his 'secret' plans for UK

Kate Middleton is reportedly losing patience with Prince Harry as he keeps his plans for the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death secret.

According to reports, palace is concerned how the Duke of Sussex will mark his mother’s death anniversary as he and his wife Meghan Markle are expected to attend the Invictus Games in Birmingham just weeks before the anniversary.

A source told Heat Magazine that there is tension over whether Harry will organize his own tribute, which could overshadow the Prince and Princess of Wales’ plans.

The report claimed that royal aides have been working to ensure Diana’s anniversary is commemorated in a way William is comfortable with but Harry still has not shared his plans.

“Harry and Meghan are said to be organising their own thing, despite requests to coordinate activities,” they said.

This has caused tensions with Kate, the Princess of Wales, with an insider saying that it “could be the final nail in the coffin for Kate.”

“She’s always tried to see both sides in the hope that Harry would come back to his family. But this situation risks crossing a line,” they added.

“For Kate and William, the anniversary of Diana’s death comes with a sense of solemnity – they fear that could be diluted if it gets lumped in with all the headlines that will be generated with Harry and Meghan back in the UK just weeks before.”