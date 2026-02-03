Jeffrey Epstein received invite from Brad Pitt after being charged with heinous crimes?

It has been confirmed that Jeffrey Epstein was invited to a celebrity-studded screening of Brad Pitt’s movie World War Z.

Pitt sent an invitation to a child s*x offender, serial ra*ist, and human trafficker for the screening and after-party of his 2013 horror film World War Z, according to a batch of documents released by the United States Department of Justice.

The invitation was sent to Epstein five years after he was “convicted of procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute.”

Notably, the email clearly mentioned the names of Pitt and Brad Grey, who was a television producer and former CEO of Paramount Pictures.

"Brad Grey and Brad Pitt invite you and a guest to the first screening of WWZ,” the document reads.

It also mentioned that the screening was at "7.30pm sharp" in the Museum of Modern Art, New York.

"Following the screening, please join our hosts for an intimate reception (at) 21 Club (on) 21 West 52nd Street,” the invite added.

The signed note confirms the invite was sent to two people, but the United States Department of Justice released the documents, redacting their names.

It is pertinent to mention that it also warned that “the invite is non-transferable."

After debuting World War Z at the event, Pitt socialized with celebrities such as Jimmy Fallon, Bruce Willis, Emma Heming, Katie Couric, and Kevin Bacon, as per Radar Online.

There is no picture of Epstein at the event; however, DoJ files contain an email Epstein sent after the screening. He stated, "Thank you! The premier was fun!!!"