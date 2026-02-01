Meghan Markle copying Kate Middleton style is 'impossible to ignore'

Meghan Markle is accused of copying Kate Middleton’s fashion sense.

The Duchess of Sussex is called out for replicating the Princess of Wales’ regal style with her rich fabrics.

Speaking about Meghan’s recent outfit in California, royal expert Alicia Liberty notes: “Over the past year, I’ve watched Princess Catherine double down on a disciplined, heritage-led aesthetic - rich fabrics, controlled silhouettes, and a polish that quietly signals her future as Queen.”

She continues: “So when Meghan , 44, stepped out days later at the Cookie Queens premiere in Salt Lake City wearing a Heidi Merrick coat in a strikingly similar colour family, the parallels were impossible to ignore.”

“The look was clean, tailored and deliberately restrained, a sharp departure from the laid-back California style the Duchess has favoured since stepping back from royal life

“Instead, it felt firmly rooted in the fashion language Catherine now owns,” noted the expert.

This comes as a delightful video showcasing slices of chocolate has been released on Meghan's business page, 'As Ever.'

"A love letter in chocolate. Sweet favourites return, plus something brand new. Set your reminder — it won’t last long," the former Suits actress captioned the post.

The As ever x @compartes Valentine's Day collection, coming Saturday," she added.