Prince William mocked for 'shunning' King Charles' big day

King Charles and Queen Camilla , accompanied by The Duchess of Edinburgh and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, attended the Premiere of Prime Video’s 'Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision' at Windsor Castle, according to a statement issued by the palace on Thursday.

The royal family also released multiple pictures and photos from the event on social media.

The absence of Prince William was used by royal family critics, especially those who support Meghan Markle, to mock the Prince of Wales.

The supporters of Meghan Markle, who is often attacked online for one reason or another by royal family fans, never miss an opportunity to settle the score whenever an opportunity arises.

After making sure that neither Prince William nor his wife Kate Middleton were present at the Windsor Castle premier, Meghan Markle fans mocked the Prince of Wales for skipping what they called such a big event.

"Charles refusing to die, abdicate, or be controlled has clearly enraged toddler Willy so much he couldn’t bear to attend his father’s film premiere. Poor “me me me me” . I hope Pa lives to 110," said a Meghan fan account, which has thousands of followers on Instagram.

King Charles hosted the first film premiere at a royal palace on Wednesday when a documentary chronicling his lifetime work of championing nature was shown at his historic Windsor Castle home.

Filmed over seven months last year, "Finding Harmony: A King's Vision", which will be shown on Amazon Prime next month, is billed as providing a deeply personal insight into the 77-year-old monarch's decades of environmental activism and the philosophy which has motivated him.