Margot Robbie sparks open marriage rumors with 'Wuthering Heights' remark

Margot Robbie reveales who she'd watch 'Wuthering Heights' with

Margot Robbie has sent fans into a frenzy with an apparent "slip-up" about her husband at the Los Angeles premiere of Wuthering Heights.

During an interview on the red carpet, Robbie, 35, revealed who she’d take with her to see the movie in the cinema. In doing so, she alos revealed the reason the movie is being released a day before Valentine's Day.

"If it was me, I'd want to go with all my girlfriends on a Friday night, I'd want to have cocktails, maybe dress up a little bit," she said.

"Then I'd go with my husband... or whoever, on Valentine's Day. So it felt like the perfect weekend to release it," she added.

The "or whoever" part of her statement baffled fans, who are now wondering if she’s in an open relationship with husband Tom Ackerly.

When the Hollywood Reporter shared the clip on TikTok, fans took to the comments, "The galentines comment it reminded me of the quote from Barbie 'tonight’s girls night."'

"AHAHAHAH poor husband," wrote a second, while a third wondered, "Do they have an open marriage or .. ??"

A fourth wrote, "My husband or Jacob Elordi, or whoever????"

Meanwhile, Tom was also at the premiere of the film, which sees Margot and Jacob Elordi light the screen with fiery intimacy.

The Barbie star and her husband have produced the film via their LuckyChap Entertainment. The couple met while working on a film in 2013 and started the production company the next year. They married in secret in 2016 and welcomed a baby boy in 2024.