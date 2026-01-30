Kensington Palace shares exciting news about Kate Middleton after King Charles ultimatum

King Charles has made it clear he's relying on Kate Middleton

Kensington Palace has shared an exciting news about Princess of Wales Kate Middleton following her father-in-law King Charles ultimatum to the future queen.

The Radar Online, citing the Closer, reported recently King Charles slaps future queen Kate with brutal ultimatum even though it will cause 'havoc' with her marriage to William.

The report says King Charles has delivered a blunt message to Kate urging her to take the lead in repairing the royal family's most damaging rift.

The royal insiders said the monarch has lost patience with the feud between his sons Prince William and Harry, and believes the Princess of Wales is his "only hope" of forcing progress.

With William, refusing to engage with Harry, King Charles has turned to Kate.

The palace insider said "Charles has come to see Catherine as the last viable bridge between the two sides."

"He isn't issuing commands, but the expectation is unmistakable. He's made it clear he's relying on her to handle any Sussex visit with care and restraint, so the situation doesn't deteriorate further."

Following this ultimatum, Kensington Palace announced Kate will be embarking on a very exciting trip next week to promote a project close to her heart.

Kate Middleton will visit West Wales for a day to spend time with textile manufacturers and celebrate the heritage, creativity and craftsmanship of Welsh textile manufacturers, Kensington Palace announced.