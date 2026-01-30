Kate Middleton, Prince William worried for Princess Charlotte

Prince William and Kate Middleton are letting Princess Charlotte find her way in 'slow stages'

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William are said to be worried for their only daughter Princess Charlotte.

In his piece of opinion for the Woman’s Day, royal expert Phil Dampier believes Princess Charlotte will be the royal family’s secret weapon in coming decades, however, they are also concerned about her.

They want to protect her, as with George and Louis, for as long as possible, but also know they will one day have to face up to their responsibilities.

The outlet reported it’s a delicate balancing act but they are doing a great job so far.

Kate and William realise they can’t keep Princess Charlotte out of the limelight altogether, but she is just “ten years old and needs to have a secure and safe upbringing”.

The royal expert said, “So they are letting her find her way in slow stages, with her feeling comfortable the main priority.”

Phil Dampier said while all eyes are on Prince George as the future King, younger sister Princess Charlotte is already showing a maturity way beyond her years and attracting global attention.

But her parents the Prince and Princess of Wales are acutely aware that their only daughter should not be rushed into royal duties and needs to enjoy as normal a childhood as possible.

A palace insider told the royal expert, “It’s obvious that Charlotte is going to be a superstar but William and Catherine are going to manage it carefully, as they do for all their children.”

Behind Palace doors William and Kate have long chats with Charlotte about her role but emphasise to her that “she should only do what she feels comfortable with.”