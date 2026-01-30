Royal family announces King, Queen's visit to Australia

“A strengthened partnership with Australia is particularly important at a time when geopolitical shifts have economic and security implications"

The Palace has announced that King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark are set to make their first trip to Australia since the King took the throne in 2024.

The King and Queen will make their fourth official visit to Australia between March 14 and 19.

The palace announced on its official website, “Their Majesties The King and Queen will undertake a state visit to Australia from 14 March to 19 March 2026.”

The Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, and the Minister for Climate, Energy, and Utilities will accompany The King and Queen along with a large business delegation.

It was also announced that the purpose of the state visit is to further develop the already strong relations between Australia and Denmark, both culturally, economically, and in terms of foreign policy.

“A strengthened partnership with Australia is particularly important at a time when geopolitical shifts have economic and security implications that link developments in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region.

“Building on the strategic partnership between Australia and Denmark signed in 2023, the state visit aims to enhance cooperation across a broad range of areas, including the green transition and economic security.”

The full programme for the state visit to Australia will be announced at a later date.