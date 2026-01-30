Royal insider makes big claim about Andrew, Sarah Ferguson

“Disgraced” ex-royal Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are now considering moving abroad as they think its inevitable since scrutiny around Jeffrey Epstein scandal continues.

Speaking with Radar Online, a friend of the former couple that Andrew and Fergie first tried to keep a low profile as they thought quietly leaving Royal Lodge would fade the attention.

But it did not happen. Now, the source said the former Duke and Duchess of York had looked at living in parts of Europe and the Middle East as far back as 2020.

However, their plans kept getting delayed because of uncertainty and financial concerns.

"In the immediate aftermath of everything that unfolded, Andrew and Sarah went into a kind of survival mode,” the insider said, referring to King Charles removing their royal titles and ordering them to vacate the 30-room mansion.

“The strategy was to keep their heads down, shift quietly between different residences and assume that, with time, the intensity of the situation would ease.

“In reality, that calm never arrived, and the scrutiny lingered far longer than anyone had expected, leaving them stuck in a holding pattern rather than able to truly move on."

Another source shared that “for years, there were conversations about spending significant time overseas, or even basing themselves abroad, but those ideas were always postponed for one reason or another.

“There was always something that made it feel impractical or premature. Now, however, the tone has shifted.

“The encouragement is much firmer, and the message being delivered is no longer tentative – it's a clear push to finally act on those plans rather than keep them theoretical."