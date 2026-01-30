Kim Kardashian's explanation for Harry, Meghan photo deletion dubbed 'bogus'

Kim Kardashian's Meghan Markle remarks get questioned

Kim Kardashian’s explanation for taking down Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s photos from Instagram posts is being questioned by an expert.

Harry and Meghan attended Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash at Jeff Bezos’ mansion in Novemer during Rememberance Week.

While Harry sported a poppy on his chest and also marked the week by spending time with veterans in Toronto, his attendance at a party was still criticized by royal experts and masses.

And when Kim and Kris included photos with the Sussexes in their Instagram posts from the day, they were quickly taken down, sparking speculation.

In a recent appearance on her sister Khloe’s Khloe in Wonderland podcast, Kim explained why the photos were removed, saying, "Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now and they have a really sweet relationship."

"We were told that it was totally cool to post and then after it was posted, I think they realised it was Remembrance Day and they didn’t want to be seen at a party even though it’s already up," she added.

However, the Daily Express’ Alicia Liberty isn’t buying this explanation and argues that Kim has long wanted royal proximity.

"We’re told it was about timing and respect, but that explanation feels far too neat for a family built on surgical-level publicity control. From where I’m standing, this wasn’t discretion, it was damage control," she wrote.

"And the more you look at how quickly the narrative shifted, the less convincing it becomes," she remarked.

"This wasn’t an innocent slip - it looked like a narrative being hurriedly repackaged after the optics landed badly. Let’s be clear: the Kardashian-Jenner family do not post casually. Images are vetted, timed and monetised," she added.

"Royal adjacency has always carried currency, and appearing alongside the Sussexes - even briefly, served a purpose," Alicia argued.