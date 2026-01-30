Penn Badgley on irony of body transformation for 'You Deserve Each Other'

Penn Badgley gets candid about body transformation for 'You Deserve Each Other'

Penn Badgley is returning to rom-coms, but with a shredded bod this time!

Badgley had to lose weight and get ripped for his physique-obssessed character in You Deserve Each Other.

The You star spoke about the "very fast" body transformation he had to go through for the film, which stars Meghann Fahy opposite him.

"It happened very fast. I signed on right before we had to go," he told Fahy on his Podcrushed podcast. "I was mostly consumed with losing enough weight, so it just made sense for how maniacal this guy was supposed to be about his body."

Badgley continued, "The way he is written on the page is truly, like, I should have had a shredded eight-pack. I should have had a Marvel body. And I had like a real-life good body, you know what I’m saying? There’s a difference."

Reflecting on the irony of the transformation for the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios’s film, he said, "I never had to lose weight and get kind of ripped for a role, so I was just like, ‘Of all things, a f*cking comedy, of course.'"

In You Deserve Each Other, Badgley and Fahy play couple Nicholas and Naomi who both get cold feet before their wedding but don’t want to call things off to avoid paying for the wedding. So, both decide to bait the other person to end the engagement.