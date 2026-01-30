Meghan Markle hit with online jibes after Kim Kardashian addresses photogate

Meghan Markle faced renewed online mockery after Kim Kardashian revealed why photos of Prince Harry and the Duchess from Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash were deleted.

After the reality TV star shared what really went on behind-the-scenes, social media users were quick to notice that she did not call Meghan “her friend.”

Instead, she claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is a close friend of her mother’s, prompting trolls to mock Meghan.

Appearing on Khloe Kardashian’s podcast, Kim said the pictures from Kris’s 70th birthday party were taken down once it was realised the timing could appear insensitive because of Remembrance Day.

“Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship. We’re never ones to post without permission,” she said.

“We are like it’s not who we are. We were told it was totally cool to post, and then after it was posted, I think they realised it was Remembrance Day and didn’t want to be seen at a party, even though it was already up.

“And then it was taken down. And then I think they realised, like this was so silly!”

The wording sparked chatter on social media, with users suggesting Kim had deliberately put distance between herself and Meghan.

One mocked Meghan on X (formerly Twitter) writing, “Kim also made sure to point out it is her mom's relationship with Meghan. LOL.”

“Notice how they specify that she is, or was, I wouldn’t be friends with her after that, friends with Kris, and not them. They do not like her,” added another, per The Express.

“So Kim and Khloe didn’t regard Meghan Markle as their own friend. It’s funny as Markle called them ‘all my girls with a K.’”