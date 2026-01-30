Andrew, Sarah Ferguson urged to move abroad to protect Beatrice, Eugenie

Former Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are being encouraged to move overseas so that their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, can live a peaceful life.

According to Radar Online, senior royal figures believe that as long as the former Duke and Duchess of York stay in the UK, their past controversies will continue to cast a shadow over their daughters’ lives.

With Andrew and Fergie preparing to leave Royal Lodge after being ordered by King Charles due to their past association with Jeffrey Epstein, royal advisers feel this should be more than just another quiet move within the country.

“The view being expressed is that a move overseas, for both Andrew and Sarah, could offer a real reset,” the source added.

They continued, "By putting physical distance between themselves and the U.K., it would give Beatrice and Eugenie the space to live their lives in a healthier, more positive environment, without their parents' issues constantly hanging over them.”

“From a public perspective, it would also help make it unmistakably clear that the sisters are completely separate from Andrew and Sarah's situation."

"Among those advising them, there's a strong sense that Andrew and Sarah simply haven't faded far enough into the background while remaining in Britain.

“The guidance now is far more blunt – to remove themselves from view entirely and rebuild their lives somewhere much quieter.

"The idea is to escape the relentless media attention and step away from a setting that constantly dredges up past controversies, allowing them to live with far less scrutiny and pressure."