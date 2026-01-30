Hudson Williams shines as 'Heated Rivalry' gets Mark Carney's praise

The stars and creators of Heated Rivalry were celebrated in Ottawa on Thursday night, as Canada’s film and television industry gathered for a high-profile gala spotlighting homegrown success stories.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney walked the red carpet and met Hudson Williams, who plays one of the closeted professional hockey players at the heart of the hit series.

Williams presented Carney with a jacket inspired by the now-iconic Team Canada fleece worn by his character on the show.

The Canadian prime minister, smiling, immediately slipped the jacket over his black suit.

Inside the event, Carney praised the show’s creators, show runners and cast for producing a series with strong Canadian roots and a prominent storyline that has resonated widely with audiences.

He highlighted the decision to keep the production in Canada after American studios asked creator Jacob Tierney to soften the show’s themes.

“So Jacob did the right thing. He did the smart thing. He came home to Canada,” Carney said during his remarks.

“He came home to a nation that celebrates what makes us different.”

Two Canadian stars from Crave’s original series were in attendance alongside producers and media executives, reinforcing the show’s growing cultural impact.

The gala underscored Heated Rivalry’s role in boosting Canada’s television profile while celebrating stories that, as Carney suggested, “could only be made in Canada.”