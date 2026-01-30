Paris Hilton opens up on her friendship with singer Britney Spears

Paris Hilton has finally opened up about her strong bond with singer Britney Spears.

During an appearance on the latest episode of I've Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario podcast, the 44-year-old TV personality talked about the trauma she and the Toxic songstress experienced in the early 2000s.

"I was just with Britney a few weeks ago for her birthday in Mexico and we were just talking about how cruel and mean-spirited people were back then," said Paris.

"And she is someone that can relate to that. Very few people can. It has made us both so strong," she added.

When she asked what advice she would give her younger self, Pairs replied, "Back then it was entertainment to tear down women. It was very isolating. If I were to go back and speak to my younger self I would say, 'Paris you're going to go through a lot in life and sometimes its going to be so difficult and scary and hard but one day its going to be worth it.'"

"Because you're going to inspire millions of people, you're going to create a blueprint and turn your pain into your purpose and help save the lives of children, women and survivors all around the world," added the House of Wax star.

For those unversed, Paris and Britney have been friends since the early 2000s.