Meghan Markle’s shrewd behavior behind the scenes called out: ‘Just wants to pull focus back on her’

With Meghan Markle yet again spotlighting her young child, Princess Lilibet and her video-taking skills, experts, commentators and critics have only one thing to say, and its come in the form of a calling-out, about her ‘deliberate’ actions that are way to far from their desperate pleas for privacy earlier on.

Royal expert Alicia Liberty is one such writer and she just penned a piece for the Daily Express that points to the same.

For those unversed with the video being mentioned, it’s a black and white video of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly barefoot in their home, dancing together.

While the video was followed by video credits Liberty said, “it proves once again that attention, not privacy, remains the driving force behind her every decision.”

And per past behaviors its also been warned “the more her influence wanes, the more deliberate these moments appear to become.”

In Liberty’s eyes, the Duchess’ decision to hop onto the 2026 feels just like 2016 trend is less about sentimentality “or looking back fondly” but instead “it was a calculated throwback designed to spark engagement and pull focus back onto her.”

“As someone who has spent years analyzing Meghan Markle's public image, her latest move on social media says more than any interview ever could. The Duchess's carefully timed post was not spontaneous or sentimental — it was strategic,” they concluded by saying.