Meghan Markle makes Harry uneasy: ‘there's no real way to undo it or control how far she’s gone’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be going in a circle, with no end in sight, and the issue is their ever erupting tiffs over the kids, finances and the like.

News about it all has been shared by a well placed source that just spoke to RadarOnline and according to their findings, “this issue has reignited tensions that Harry thought they had already worked through.”

On one hand, from Prince Harry’s point of view, I”t feels like they're right back in conflict mode because Meghan continues to move forward exactly as she always has.”

Allegedly, “Harry sees it as a familiar pattern of pushing boundaries and testing limits, particularly around how much of their children's lives are shared.”

For those unversed, in his eyes, it isn't just about a ‘few posts’ here and there, it's about a deeper disagreement over privacy that he feels keeps resurfacing.”

However, according to a separate insider Meghan does not hold the same point of view or agree because she “genuinely views these posts as harmless and carefully managed snapshots of family life,” according to the source.

“In her mind, she's reclaiming the narrative by sharing moments selectively and on her own platform, rather than allowing tabloids or paparazzi to dictate what's seen.”

But as mentioned previously Harry, however, “has a much more cautious outlook” because “he's deeply uneasy about the idea that once their children's faces start appearing online, even in fleeting or partial ways, there's no real way to undo it or control how far that exposure might spread.”